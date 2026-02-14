/EMALS & AAG: How USS Gerald R. Ford can launch 160 aircraft in 24 hours for faster, stronger, smarter air operations

The Pentagon has redirected the nuclear-powered USS Gerald R. Ford from the Caribbean to join the USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group in the Persian Gulf. USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) represents the latest generation of US Navy aircraft carriers, designed to increase operational efficiency and airstrike capability. Central to this are the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG), which replace the steam catapults and hydraulic arresting systems of Nimitz-class carriers. These systems allow the ship to launch and recover aircraft more safely and with greater speed, supporting a higher sortie generation rate.

