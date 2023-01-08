Elvis Presley's 88th birth anniversary: Best biopics, documentaries of The King of Rock and Roll

January 8 marks the birth anniversary of one of the most prominent figures of the 20th century, Elvis Presley. Known both for his iconic songs and high-octane stage performances, the singer-actor was popularly called the King of Rock and Roll by his fans. He had the looks, the talent and the charm that anybody could kill for. His amazing voice and dance moves made him the biggest star of the '50s.

Today, on his 88th birth anniversary, check out some of the best biopics, documentaries and series that give a glimpse into the legend's personal and professional life.