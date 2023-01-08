Elvis Presley's 88th birth anniversary: Best biopics, documentaries of The King of Rock and Roll
January 8 marks the birth anniversary of one of the most prominent figures of the 20th century, Elvis Presley. Known both for his iconic songs and high-octane stage performances, the singer-actor was popularly called the King of Rock and Roll by his fans. He had the looks, the talent and the charm that anybody could kill for. His amazing voice and dance moves made him the biggest star of the '50s.
Today, on his 88th birth anniversary, check out some of the best biopics, documentaries and series that give a glimpse into the legend's personal and professional life.
Elvis: That's the Way It Is (1970)
This 1970 American documentary helmed by Denis Sanders documents the singer's Summer Festival in Las Vegas during August 1970. It was his first non-dramatic movie since the beginning of his showbiz career. The legend is seen returning to live performances after years of focusing on films.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Elvis (1979)
'Elvis', released in 1979, was a made-for-television biographical film helmed by John Carpenter. The film starred Kurt Russell as Elvis. It originally aired on ABC. After its success on TV, a shorter re-edited version of the film was released theatrically in Europe and Australia. It got nominated for both Golden Globes and Primetime Emmys.
(Photograph:Instagram)
The King (2017)
Directed and co-written by Eugene Jarecki, the 2017 American documentary adopts Presley as a metaphor for the rise and fall of the American Dream.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Elvis Presley: The Searcher (2018)
This 2018 television documentary, helmed by Thom Zimny, highlights the development of Presley's musical artistry. It premiered at the 2018 South by Southwest Film Festival in two parts.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Elvis (2022)
This biographical film, which premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, was directed by Baz Luhrmann and written by Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner. The movie talks about the life of the rock and roll singer and actor from the perspective of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. It stars Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as Tom Parker. Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham, and Kodi Smit-McPhee also play pivotal roles.