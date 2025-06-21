LOGIN
Elon Musk’s Tesla to debut first India showroom in Mumbai this July: Report

Tesla is preparing to officially enter the Indian market by opening its first showroom in Mumbai next month. The move comes as Elon Musk’s company looks for growth in the world’s third-largest car market, amid a slowdown in Europe and China

First Showroom in Mumbai
(Photograph:AFP)

First Showroom in Mumbai

Tesla’s first Indian showroom will launch in Mumbai, with a second outlet planned for Delhi, according to Bloomberg News report. The company has also begun importing superchargers, spare parts, and merchandise from the US, China, and the Netherlands.

First Model Y Cars Already in India
(Photograph:AFP)

First Model Y Cars Already in India

Tesla’s first set of Model Y rear-wheel-drive SUVs, built at its Shanghai factory, have already arrived at Indian ports. The Model Y is currently the world’s best-selling electric vehicle.

Deal Finalised After Modi-Musk Meeting
(Photograph:Tesla)

Deal Finalised After Modi-Musk Meeting

Tesla’s India debut follows Elon Musk’s meeting with Prime Minister Modi earlier this year in the US. The deal marks an end to a long-standing tariff and localisation deadlock that had delayed the EV maker’s India plans.

Thousands of Cars Expected
Thousands of Cars Expected

In February, Bloomberg reported that Tesla would initially ship a few thousand vehicles to a port near Mumbai, as part of the company’s phased India entry strategy.

Model Y Pricing and Import Duties
(Photograph:Tesla)

Model Y Pricing and Import Duties

So far, five Model Y vehicles have been imported into Mumbai. Documents reviewed by Bloomberg show the cars were declared at ₹27.7 lakh (USD 31,988), with import duties of over ₹21 lakh — in line with India’s 70% tariff on imported EVs priced under USD 40,000.

Final Pricing May Exceed USD 56,000
(Photograph:Tes)

Final Pricing May Exceed USD 56,000

Sources say Tesla could price the Model Y at over USD 56,000 (excluding taxes and insurance) for the Indian market, though final pricing will depend on Tesla’s margin and strategy. In the US, the same car is priced at USD 44,990 ex-showroom, or USD 37,490 with taxes.

China-made Model Y cars
(Photograph:Tesla)

China-made Model Y cars

Tesla’s long-awaited India launch is now a reality, with China-made Model Y cars and a Mumbai showroom set to kick off the company’s entry into a growing Indian EV market.

