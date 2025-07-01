/Elon Musk’s Starlink finally coming to India: Know launch, price, plans, speed, and more

Starlink by Elon Musk is set to launch in India soon, which aims to bring high-speed satellite internet to remote areas. With speeds up to 250 Mbps, it could help bridge India's rural digital divide and boost internet access across the country.
Starlink is SpaceX’s satellite internet service. It uses thousands of satellites to beam high-speed internet to users, especially in less accessible areas with poor connectivity.
IN-SPACe, India’s space regulator, has issued a draft letter of intent. Once signed, Starlink can officially start offering its services across India.
Starlink promises speeds between 50 Mbps and 250 Mbps for Indian users. The total data capacity for India will be around 600 to 700 Gbps, supporting thousands of users.
The expected price for the Starlink Standard Kit is about Rs 33,000 ($395). This includes the antenna, stand, Wi-Fi router, cables and adapter. Monthly plans may cost Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,200 ($36–$50).
Users need a clear view of the sky for the antenna to connect. The kit is designed for easy home setup and supports streaming, video calls, and gaming.
With Starlink’s launch, more people in rural and remote or less accessible areas could get reliable internet. The service could help bridge India’s digital divide and boost online access for all.