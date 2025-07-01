LOGIN
Elon Musk’s Starlink finally coming to India: Know launch, price, plans, speed, and more

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 01, 2025, 16:16 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 16:16 IST

Starlink by Elon Musk is set to launch in India soon, which aims to bring high-speed satellite internet to remote areas. With speeds up to 250 Mbps, it could help bridge India's rural digital divide and boost internet access across the country.

Starlink Set to Launch in India
1 / 7
(Photograph:X | Reuters)

Starlink Set to Launch in India

Elon Musk’s Starlink is close to final approval for India. The service aims to bring satellite internet to even the most remote parts of the country.

What Is Starlink?
2 / 7
(Photograph:SpaceX)

What Is Starlink?

Starlink is SpaceX’s satellite internet service. It uses thousands of satellites to beam high-speed internet to users, especially in less accessible areas with poor connectivity.

Approval and Rollout
3 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Approval and Rollout

IN-SPACe, India’s space regulator, has issued a draft letter of intent. Once signed, Starlink can officially start offering its services across India.

Starlink Internet Speeds
4 / 7
(Photograph:Starlink)

Starlink Internet Speeds

Starlink promises speeds between 50 Mbps and 250 Mbps for Indian users. The total data capacity for India will be around 600 to 700 Gbps, supporting thousands of users.

Starlink Price and Setup Cost
5 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Starlink Price and Setup Cost

The expected price for the Starlink Standard Kit is about Rs 33,000 ($395). This includes the antenna, stand, Wi-Fi router, cables and adapter. Monthly plans may cost Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,200 ($36–$50).

How Does Starlink Work?
6 / 7
(Photograph:SpaceX)

How Does Starlink Work?

Users need a clear view of the sky for the antenna to connect. The kit is designed for easy home setup and supports streaming, video calls, and gaming.

What’s Next for India’s Internet?
7 / 7
(Photograph:X)

What’s Next for India’s Internet?

With Starlink’s launch, more people in rural and remote or less accessible areas could get reliable internet. The service could help bridge India’s digital divide and boost online access for all.

