Elon Musk no more world's richest, new name at top of World's Billionaires list by Forbes

| Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

With a net worth of $180 billion, Elon Musk is now at the second spot on Forbes' annual "World’s Billionaire's List". Check out the list here:

Elon Musk not world's richest anymore

Twitter owner Elon Musk is no more the richest person on Earth as Forbes has revealed a new name which is at the top of the 2023 list of the World's Billionaires. According to Forbes, Tesla and SpaceX owner Musk is at the second spot with a net worth of $180 billion.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Bernard Arnault is number 1

Bernard Arnault, French business magnate, investor, and luxury goods tycoon has made it to the top of the list on the back of a banner year at LVMH. Forbes reported that revenue, profits and shares at LVMH climbed to record highs. The magnificent growth helped the business magnate to add $53 billion to his fortune over the past 12 months, which is the biggest gain of any billionaire this year. His net worth is $211 billion.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Bezos is at number 3

Jeff Bezos is at the third position in this year's list of the world's richest. Bezos has founded the e-commerce giant Amazon in 1994. He stepped down as CEO to become executive chairman in July 2021. As per Forbes, his net worth is $114 billion.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison has clinched the fourth position on the list. Ellison is the chairman, chief technology officer and co-founder of software giant Oracle, of which he owns about 35 per cent. His net worth is $107 billion.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Warren Buffett at number 5

Warren Buffett is currently at number five on the list of the world's richest. Buffett is known as the "Oracle of Omaha". The Forbes report mentioned that he is one of the most successful investors of all time.

(Photograph: Reuters )