The acquisition of Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk is the talk of the town right now. The social media giant will soon be taken over by the Tesla CEO who himself is an avid tweeter. The company appeared to resist Musk's attempts initially but after considering the offer, entered into an agreement with him. As the tech world looks on with bated breath what Musk's acquisition of Twitter means, here a look at the biggest tech acquisitions carried out so far.