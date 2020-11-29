Elite runners take part in Delhi marathon despite COVID-19 and pollution concerns

'Poor' level at Air Quality Index

Although air quality was poor on Sunday, the runners got a bit of a reprieve, as pollution levels in the capital were dramatically better than those of recent weeks.

New Delhi's Air Quality Index was at 252 on a scale of 500, registering at "poor" levels, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. But skies were relatively clear and the readings were significantly below the "severe" levels as high as 488 recorded earlier this month.

(Photograph:Reuters)