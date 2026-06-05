/‘Elevators can trap you’: 5 things you should never do when an earthquake strikes

Using lifts or running outside during an earthquake significantly increases injury risks. Emergency agencies advise avoiding doorways and glass windows, urging people to drop and cover instead. Read more below.
Stepping into an elevator during seismic activity poses an extreme entrapment risk. National rescue services state that power grid failures and mechanical column shifts can instantly freeze lift shafts, cutting off escape routes.
Fleeing a building while the ground is actively shaking is highly dangerous. The US Geological Survey reports that the vast majority of seismic injuries occur when people are hit by falling exterior bricks, glass, and architectural facades.
Sheltering under a door frame is an outdated and hazardous structural myth. Modern disaster management experts clarify that interior doorways are no stronger than standard walls and offer zero protection from flying heavy objects.
Shattering glass is a primary cause of deep lacerations during tremors. Safety boards warn that high-intensity vibrations cause window panes to burst outwards, making areas near exterior glass extremely dangerous to navigate.
Unsecured bookshelves, wardrobes, and kitchen appliances can easily topple over during tremors. Emergency services recommend dropping to your knees immediately, as unanchored domestic items become lethal projectiles within seconds.