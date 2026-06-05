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‘Elevators can trap you’: 5 things you should never do when an earthquake strikes

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 05, 2026, 23:39 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2026, 23:39 IST

Using lifts or running outside during an earthquake significantly increases injury risks. Emergency agencies advise avoiding doorways and glass windows, urging people to drop and cover instead. Read more below.

Do not use lifts
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(Photograph: AI)

Do not use lifts

Stepping into an elevator during seismic activity poses an extreme entrapment risk. National rescue services state that power grid failures and mechanical column shifts can instantly freeze lift shafts, cutting off escape routes.

Do not rush outside blindly
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(Photograph: AI)

Do not rush outside blindly

Fleeing a building while the ground is actively shaking is highly dangerous. The US Geological Survey reports that the vast majority of seismic injuries occur when people are hit by falling exterior bricks, glass, and architectural facades.

Do not stand under doorways
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(Photograph: AI)

Do not stand under doorways

Sheltering under a door frame is an outdated and hazardous structural myth. Modern disaster management experts clarify that interior doorways are no stronger than standard walls and offer zero protection from flying heavy objects.

Do not run near glass windows
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Do not run near glass windows

Shattering glass is a primary cause of deep lacerations during tremors. Safety boards warn that high-intensity vibrations cause window panes to burst outwards, making areas near exterior glass extremely dangerous to navigate.

Do not stay near heavy furniture
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(Photograph: AI)

Do not stay near heavy furniture

Unsecured bookshelves, wardrobes, and kitchen appliances can easily topple over during tremors. Emergency services recommend dropping to your knees immediately, as unanchored domestic items become lethal projectiles within seconds.

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