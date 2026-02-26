/El Mencho's successor decided? Spotlight on stepson 'El Pelon' with US bounty of $5-million — Who is he?

After El Mencho’s death in a Mexican Army raid, focus has shifted to CJNG’s next leader. Stepson Juan Carlos “El Pelon” Valencia, daughter Jessica Oseguera, and ally El Sapo are seen as contenders. Violence erupted nationwide, prompting mass troop deployment to restore order.
Mexico's most wanted drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes aka El Mencho was killed this week. Now, all eyes are set on who will be the new leader of the cartel Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). New reports are claiming that it could be Juan Carlos Valencia González aka ‘Pelon’ – the stepson of El Mencho.
El Mencho's stepson Juan Carlos Valencia González is probably at the forefront of succession queue. He carries a bounty of $5-million on his head. Like his daughter, Juan Carlos Valencia González holds dual American and Mexican citizenship. He was born in Santa Ana, Orange County, in 1984, and is known by several names including El Pelon, Tricky Tres, and O3. Some reports stated that Juan Carlos was listed by the US National Counter Terrorism Center as the “de facto second in command” behind Cervantes, despite the fact that he lacks ground support from cartel members.
Mexican forces killed a senior Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) operative, known as “El Tuli”. His real name was Hugo César Macías Ureña, and he was allegedly responsible for orchestrating retaliatory attacks across Mexico after death of his boss Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes. Authorities stated that he offered 20,000 pesos (approximately $1,100 USD) for every member of the military or National Guard killed in retaliatory attack.
Mexican Army conducted a raid in the town of Tapalpa, Jalisco. During the raid, El Mencho was severely wounded. He died while being airlifted to Mexico City. A special team from the US provided intelligence support fro the operation. He was Mexico's most wanted drug lord and the founder of notorious and most powerful cartel Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). He carried a $15 million US bounty.
El Mencho's cartel went on a rampage after he was killed. At least 25 National Guard members were killed as cartel members resorted to violence, arson attack ,fire incidents. The cartel members also hijacked the streets with guns. As many as 10,000 Mexican Army personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control
In succession line are El Mencho's daughter named Jessica Johanna Oseguera who is also a US citizen. Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytán, another trusted right-hand man known as El Sapo is also considered a formidable candidate