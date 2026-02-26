/El Mencho's successor decided? Spotlight on stepson 'El Pelon' with US bounty of $5-million — Who is he?

El Mencho's stepson Juan Carlos Valencia González is probably at the forefront of succession queue. He carries a bounty of $5-million on his head. Like his daughter, Juan Carlos Valencia González holds dual American and Mexican citizenship. He was born in Santa Ana, Orange County, in 1984, and is known by several names including El Pelon, Tricky Tres, and O3. Some reports stated that Juan Carlos was listed by the US National Counter Terrorism Center as the “de facto second in command” behind Cervantes, despite the fact that he lacks ground support from cartel members.