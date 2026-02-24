/El Mencho death: He was a police officer, and other things you didn't know about the violent Mexico drug cartel CJNG's leader

Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, was killed by the Mexican army. The founder and leader of CJNG, one of Mexico’s most violent cartels involved in large-scale drug trafficking, remained a shadowy figure. Here is what you probably didn't know about him.
El Mencho was one of the most infamous drug traffickers who oversaw the flow of fentanyl into the US from his CJNG cartel. Before being killed on Sunday (Feb 22) in a Mexican army operation, El Mancho ran a vast drug empire. Here is what you probably didn't know about him.
Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, was the founder and leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). El Mencho was born in Aguililla, Michoacán, Mexico, an area historically associated with the illicit cultivation of marijuana.
El Mencho travelled to the United States at a young age. In the 1980s, he was arrested there for heroin trafficking and later served a prison sentence. After completing his sentence, he was deported to Mexico.
Upon returning to Mexico, he spent some time working in the civil police. He later left law enforcement and joined the Milenio Cartel, a criminal organisation involved in drug trafficking.
Following violent rivalries among criminal groups, El Mencho relocated to the state of Jalisco, where he joined the Sinaloa Cartel. After internal disputes and power struggles, he broke away and eventually established his own organisation, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
Over the next few years, CJNG grew into one of the most violent and powerful criminal organisations in Mexico. The cartel has been involved in drug trafficking, fuel theft, extortion, kidnapping, human trafficking, and financial crimes.
Since around 2013, CJNG has been heavily involved in the production and export of synthetic drugs, particularly methamphetamine and fentanyl, to the United States.
At the height of his power, El Mencho was believed by authorities to be overseeing large-scale drug trafficking operations, including up to 50 tonnes of cocaine. He has also been linked to large clandestine laboratories capable of producing methamphetamine, up to 1,000 tonnes according to some reports.
CJNG members have frequently appeared in military-style fatigues and are heavily armed and use armoured vehicles. Mexican authorities have reported that the cartel has possessed high-calibre and military-grade weaponry, including arms allegedly capable of shooting down aircraft. The organisation has also made strategic use of drones in its operations.
CJNG has carried out violent attacks in remote regions of western Mexico as part of efforts to expand and control territory.
The United States government had offered a reward of up to 10 million US dollars for information leading to the capture of El Mencho.