Not just soldiers, this 'invisible army' is waiting for Trump to attack Venezuela

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Dec 18, 2025, 19:45 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 19:45 IST

1. The "Narco-Alliance": Why They Are Brothers in Arms
1 / 7

1. The "Narco-Alliance": Why They Are Brothers in Arms

It is not about patriotism; it is about profit. The US State Department has officially designated the "Cartel of the Suns" (Maduro’s military regime) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. This group is the primary cocaine supplier for the Sinaloa Cartel and other Mexican groups. If Uncle Sam topples Maduro, the Mexican cartels lose their biggest "wholesaler." In the world of organized crime, you don't let your supplier fall without a fight.

2. The "Trojan Horse": Tren de Aragua is Already Here
2 / 7
(Photograph: Pexels)

2. The "Trojan Horse": Tren de Aragua is Already Here

While the US Army watches the Caribbean, the real threat is already behind the gates. Tren de Aragua, a violent Venezuelan prison gang now designated as a terrorist organisation, has established cells across the US, from Texas to New York. Intelligence analysts fear that if the order comes from Caracas, these sleeper cells could unleash chaos, kidnappings, assassinations, or riots inside US cities, turning the "war" into a domestic crisis.

3. The "Second Front" Strategy: Distraction by Chaos
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

3. The "Second Front" Strategy: Distraction by Chaos

Mexican cartels are masters of Asymmetric Warfare. They won't send troops to Caracas. Instead, they could open a "Second Front" on the US-Mexico border. By unleashing a wave of violence, migrant surges, or attacking US border patrol agents, they force the Pentagon to divert resources from Venezuela to defend the homeland. It is the ultimate distraction tactic: make the war at home so painful that the US abandons the war abroad.

4. The "FTO" Designation: The Gloves Are Off
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

4. The "FTO" Designation: The Gloves Are Off

President Trump didn't just call them criminals; he signed a directive treating cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs). This legal shift means the US military can strike cartel leaders with drones, just like ISIS. Now that the cartels are legally "terrorists" in US eyes, they have zero incentive to play by the rules. If they are going to be treated like Al-Qaeda, they might start fighting like Al-Qaeda

5. The "Sinaloa" Connection: Protecting the Supply Chain
5 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

5. The "Sinaloa" Connection: Protecting the Supply Chain

Mexico’s President Sheinbaum has denied links between Mexican cartels and Maduro, but US intelligence disagrees. The theory is simple: Venezuela provides the product (cocaine) and the safe airfields; Mexico provides the logistics into the US. If US Marines shut down Venezuelan airfields, the Mexican cartels lose billions overnight. They may fight not to save Maduro, but to save their own quarterly earnings.

6. The "Assassination" Wildcard
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

6. The "Assassination" Wildcard

With a $50 million bounty on Maduro’s head, the Venezuelan dictator is desperate. History shows that desperate leaders use "proxy forces." Maduro could potentially pay cartels, who have access to military-grade weapons, to target US diplomats or infrastructure in Latin America, widening the conflict into a regional guerrilla war that the US is not prepared for.

7. The "Forever War" Risk
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

7. The "Forever War" Risk

The US Army is built to fight other armies, not "Ghost Soldiers." Fighting a conventional war against Venezuelan tanks while simultaneously fighting a counter-insurgency against Mexican and Venezuelan gangs across two continents is a nightmare scenario. It risks dragging Uncle Sam into a "Hybrid War" where there is no clear frontline and no clear way to declare victory.

