/Einstein Ring vs Black Hole: How can you tell the difference?

A black hole shadow is the dark silhouette created when light from behind a black hole is swallowed by its immense gravity, leaving only a glowing ring of superheated matter around the event horizon.
Both Einstein Rings and black hole shadows create mind-bending visuals in space, but they come from very different physics. One is light bent into a circle, the other is light disappearing forever.
An Einstein Ring happens when light from a distant galaxy is bent into a glowing circle by the gravity of a massive object between the source and Earth, a pure gravitational lensing effect.
In an Einstein Ring, the circle you see is bent starlight, usually bright and symmetrical. In a black hole shadow, the circle is defined by darkness, the region where no light escapes, bordered by a fiery disk of matter.
Einstein Rings help scientists study dark matter and hidden galaxies. Black hole shadows, like the one imaged in 2019, confirm Einstein’s relativity and reveal black hole mass and spin.
If you see a perfect glowing circle with a galaxy inside, that’s an Einstein Ring. If it’s a glowing ring around a pitch-black centre — that’s the shadow of a black hole. Same cosmic drama, different acts.