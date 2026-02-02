Bryan Johnson recalled a brief Zoom call with Jeffrey Epstein, describing him as “very dark,” claiming he cut contact immediately, years before Epstein’s crimes became publicly known.
'Eight years ago...': Bryan Johnson recalls his Zoom call with 'very dark' Jeffrey Epstein, reveals this
Internet personality and entrepreneur Bryan Johnson revealed details of a call with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
He wrote on X, "Eight years ago I met Epstein via Zoom. A mutual contact put us in touch as I was building my brain interface company Kernel and he had supposedly done some neuroscience stuff at MIT.”
“After a ten minute video call I immediately called the person who put us in contact and told him that Epstein seemed like a very dark person. I felt sick to my stomach. I also told him that I never wanted to speak to him again," he added.
Johnson said he remembers the details clearly because he had no idea about Epstein's actions, but he felt something was wrong.
He confirmed he never interacted with Epstein again: “I came to find out years later that he’d had a f**ked up past.”