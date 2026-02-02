LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Eight years ago...': Bryan Johnson recalls his Zoom call with 'very dark' Jeffrey Epstein, reveals this

'Eight years ago...': Bryan Johnson recalls his Zoom call with 'very dark' Jeffrey Epstein, reveals this

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 02, 2026, 22:23 IST | Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 22:23 IST

Bryan Johnson recalled a brief Zoom call with Jeffrey Epstein, describing him as “very dark,” claiming he cut contact immediately, years before Epstein’s crimes became publicly known.

Jeffrey Epstein Files
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Jeffrey Epstein Files

'Eight years ago...': Bryan Johnson recalls his Zoom call with 'very dark' Jeffrey Epstein, reveals this

Jeffrey Epstein Files
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Jeffrey Epstein Files

Internet personality and entrepreneur Bryan Johnson revealed details of a call with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein Files
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Jeffrey Epstein Files

He wrote on X, "Eight years ago I met Epstein via Zoom. A mutual contact put us in touch as I was building my brain interface company Kernel and he had supposedly done some neuroscience stuff at MIT.”

Jeffrey Epstein Files
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Jeffrey Epstein Files

“After a ten minute video call I immediately called the person who put us in contact and told him that Epstein seemed like a very dark person. I felt sick to my stomach. I also told him that I never wanted to speak to him again," he added.

Jeffrey Epstein Files
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Jeffrey Epstein Files

Johnson said he remembers the details clearly because he had no idea about Epstein's actions, but he felt something was wrong.

Jeffrey Epstein Files
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Jeffrey Epstein Files

He confirmed he never interacted with Epstein again: “I came to find out years later that he’d had a f**ked up past.”

Trending Photo

What is Artemis 2 mission and why is it important for entire humanity?
7

What is Artemis 2 mission and why is it important for entire humanity?

Mention of ‘Pizza’ 1000 times in Epstein Files? New documents reveal mystery of Erin Ko, Stephanie and Roy Hodges
7

Mention of ‘Pizza’ 1000 times in Epstein Files? New documents reveal mystery of Erin Ko, Stephanie and Roy Hodges

My Lovely Girl to Way Back Love: K-dramas featuring idol and actress Krystal Jung
9

My Lovely Girl to Way Back Love: K-dramas featuring idol and actress Krystal Jung

From Suryakumar Yadav to Mitchell Marsh, meet 5 oldest captains at 2026 T20 World Cup
5

From Suryakumar Yadav to Mitchell Marsh, meet 5 oldest captains at 2026 T20 World Cup

'Eight years ago...': Bryan Johnson recalls his Zoom call with 'very dark' Jeffrey Epstein, reveals this
6

'Eight years ago...': Bryan Johnson recalls his Zoom call with 'very dark' Jeffrey Epstein, reveals this