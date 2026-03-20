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Eid without Al-Aqsa: Worshippers clash as Jerusalem locks down holy sites

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Mar 20, 2026, 17:01 IST | Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 17:01 IST

Hundreds gathered for Eid al-Fitr prayers outside Al-Aqsa Mosque as Israel shut holy sites amid war tensions, sparking clashes, grief, and fears over unprecedented restrictions.

Hundreds gather in Jerusalem
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(Photograph: AFP)

Hundreds gather in Jerusalem

Hundreds of Muslim worshippers gathered at the gates of Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday (Mar 20) to hold Eid prayers. Amid war with Iran, Israel has closed access to the Al-Aqsa mosque and other holy sites.

‘Catastrophic situation’
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(Photograph: AFP)

‘Catastrophic situation’

A Palestinian man, Wajdi Mohammed Shweiki told AFP, “Today, Al-Aqsa has been taken from us. It’s a sad and painful Ramzan.” The man, who is in his 60s, added, “It’s a catastrophic situation for the inhabitants of Jerusalem, for Palestinians in general and for all Muslims across the globe.”

Closure of Jerusalem holy sites
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(Photograph: AFP)

Closure of Jerusalem holy sites

Since Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran on February 28, Tel Aviv has closed access to world-renowned holy sites in Jerusalem, citing security concerns. Al-Aqsa Mosque for Muslims, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for Christians and the Western Wall for Jews have remained closed.

Missile threats raise tensions
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(Photograph: AFP)

Missile threats raise tensions

Police limited gatherings to under 50 people nationwide as Iranian missile attacks raised fears. Shrapnel reportedly landed in the Old City, highlighting growing risks in Jerusalem’s densely populated religious areas.

Al-Aqsa closure
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(Photograph: AFP)

Al-Aqsa closure

According to researchers, it is the first time the Al-Aqsa Mosque has been closed during the last 10 days of Ramzan since 1967. It is the third holiest site in Islam.

Worshippers clash with police
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(Photograph: AFP)

Worshippers clash with police

While some prayed peacefully, some in the crowd of worshippers tried to push through the city gates. The police resorted to using kicks or slaps to the head and used tear gas at least twice amid clashes.

Faith and grief in conflict
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(Photograph: AFP)

Faith and grief in conflict

For many, missing prayers at Al-Aqsa brought deep sorrow. Worshippers described a “broken heart,” as faith, politics, and conflict converged in Jerusalem during one of Islam’s most sacred occasions.

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