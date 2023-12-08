Egypt presidential election: These are the candidates vying for the top office

Written By: Manas Joshi Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

Egypt is due to hold presidential election from December 10 to December 12. The country which was in focus during the Arab Spring of last decade. The Arab country recovered from the twenty-year dictatorial rule of former president Hosni Mubarak in 2011. Let's see who are the candidates for Egypt presidential election 2023.



Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

The 68-year-old incumbent President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has been in office since 2014. He is considered to be in an advantageous position this time and widely considered to be set to return as president.

Farid Zahran

Zahran (66) is a veteran leftist politician. He is the head of Egyptian Social Democratic Party. He has been involved in co-founding various political movements since the 70s.

Limiting state ownership

Zahran wants to limit Egyptian state's ownership of economic assets to mega strategic projects like the Suez Canal Authority and more.

Abdel Sanad Yamama

Yamama (71) is a lawyer and also a professor of international law. He belongs to Wafd party, the oldest liberal party in Egypt.

Two-term limit

Yamama has announced that he wants to impose a two-term limit for any person assuming post of Egypt's president. In image above, Egyptian President al-Sisi is seen.

Healthcare and education

Omar has said that he wants to prioritise reforms in healthcare and education as he says, these are the things common citizen prioritises.

