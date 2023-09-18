Egypt inaugurates newly restored Ottoman mosque at Cairo citadel

Source: Reuters

| Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 02:02 AM IST

The mosque is Cairo's earliest Ottoman mosque, built in 1528 AD, eleven years after the Ottoman army under Sultan Selim conquered Egypt from the Mamluk empire

Egypt has inaugurated a newly restored Ottoman mosque, built by the 16th century governor Suleyman Pasha al-Khadim, that lies within the citadel that has dominated Cairo's skyline for centuries.

The mosque, with 22 green-tiled domes and minbar (prayer niche) inlaid with renowned Iznik tiles, is Cairo's earliest Ottoman mosque, built in 1528 A.D., eleven years after the Ottoman army under Sultan Selim conquered Egypt from the Mamluk empire.

The 2,360-square metre mosque complex lies on the site of the Fatimid-era tomb of Sayed Sariya, built in 1140 A.D. and which still survives.