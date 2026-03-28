/Economy under stress: 5 major impacts on India after one month of West Asia War

The manufacturing sector has slumped to a 4.5-year low, with the HSBC PMI dropping to 53.8. Industries that rely on heating furnaces or chemical input, specifically engineering, aluminium, and fertilisers, have seen massive shutdowns, according to a report in Trading Economics. In Gujarat, reportedly 98 per cent of engineering firms have ceased operations due to the lack of industrial LPG, while nearly half of Maharashtra’s industrial units are shut. In Gujarat, reportedly 98 per cent of engineering firms have ceased operations due to the lack of industrial LPG, while nearly half of Maharashtra’s industrial units are shut. The crisis followed due to raw-material shock, which includes Engineering & Steel, Aluminum, Fertilisers, and Chemicals & Ceramics.