/Eclipses, supermoons and meteor showers: Don’t miss these 5 celestial events in 2026

On January 3, 2026, the first major celestial event of the year will arrive with a supermoon. This full moon, also known as a Wolf moon, will appear up to 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than usual at it’s closest point to Earth. This spectacular sight will illuminate early evening skies across the globe, from city rooftops to quiet countryside parks. Supermoons occur when the Moon’s orbit brings it closest to Earth, enhancing its apparent size and brightness.

