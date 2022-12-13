Easy steps to decorate your Christmas tree in 2022

With Christmas around the corner, it’s time to bring all the creativity on deck. If you are planning to decorate your home this Christmas season, be mindful of pulling out that Christmas tree (or buying one) and setting that up first so that you can create a theme-of-sorts. 2022 is all about following a theme so everything looks like it has been done professionally and not a pick-me-up job. To create that professional look, we have listed down some easy steps for your ease. You can obviously pick and choose what suits you best:



It’s important to buy a high quality artificial tree that will last you years and can easily be packed away after the end of the holiday season. If you have a natural one, then nothing like it. As for the artificial one, select according to your corner area or living room centre piece where you want to place the tree for all visitors to marvel at. While a tall tree looks beautiful, it shouldn’t be daunting in height. Keep scissors and gloves handy to open up its branches, to make the Christmas tree fuller.



Whether you want a golden Christmas or a frosted one or just stick to bright and merry, it’s important to decide ahead so that you can buy baubles for the tree accordingly. You can also opt for a neutral theme or monochromatic look with same colour decor pieces that will enliven the area you will keep your tree. Gold, frosty silver, red and green and natural green are just some themes that are a hit with influencers this year.



It’s always great to pick the lighting for your Christmas tree first. Take whatever colour gels with your theme and layer it around the tree. This way, you will know how much space you have for the decor pieces. It will help to balance the decoration pieces. Keep wrapping the lights around the tree until you reach the crown and then all the way back down towards the branches.



Balance is the key in any decoration process. Once you have decided what all you want to adorn the tree with, make a mental image of where all you want the pieces to go. Start from the crown of the tree and work your way towards the base of the tree. This way your tree won’t look cluttered. Also, clustering is the way to go this year. It is suggested you pick baubles of two or three different sizes from the same family and put them together for an edgy look.



Be it ribbons or tree trimmings, layering helps add volume to the Christmas tree. Pick a ribbon of the same family colour to maintain a monochromatic look. The ribbons could be used as a wrap along the lines of lights or used in smaller pockets spread out across the tree. Same for tree trimmings that come in different colour and styles. Using tree trims that have some flower buds on it can add a natural look to your Christmas if that’s something you’re going for.



