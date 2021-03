Quake, tsunami, meltdown: Japan marks decade since 2011 disaster

Japan on Thursday marks 10 years since the worst natural disaster in the country's living memory: a powerful earthquake, deadly tsunami and nuclear meltdown that traumatised a nation. Around 18,500 people were killed or left missing in the disaster, most of them claimed by the towering waves that swept across swathes of the northeast coast after one of the strongest quakes ever recorded.

A lone battle

This file picture taken on March 13, 2011 shows a Japanese rescuer walking across an area devastated by the tsunami in Sendai.

(Photograph:AFP)