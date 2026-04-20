/Earthquake strikes Japan: 4 high-risk fault lines scientists are watching

The North Anatolian Fault (NAF) beneath the Marmara Sea near Istanbul, Turkey, has been flagged as a major risk for the next big earthquake. The region hasn't witnessed a major quake in more than 250 years, as scientists say stress is building right underneath it. Researchers from the Institute of Science Tokyo used electromagnetic "x-rays" to map the "invisible" structure of this fault, with 3D models revealing tectonic plates physically jammed together, causing stress to build up. The study published in the journal Geology stated that this section of the Marmara Sea will witness the next major earthquake.