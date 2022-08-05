Earth hides the biggest threats: Super volcanoes that can destroy humanity

When you ponder the end of the world, what pictures come to mind? Asteroids like the one that took out Dinosaurs? A world war? What about aliens?

What if we were to tell you that a much larger danger actually lurks just under the surface of our planet?

Earth houses many volcanoes that contain tonnes of magma constantly bubbling away, waiting for a way out. Many of these have the power to destroy human civilisation, yet remain unknown to most people.

Let's take a look at some volcanoes that can wipe out humanity: