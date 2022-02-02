Earth from space or a beautiful painting? These pictures will mesmerise you

Astronauts often share mesmerising photos of planet Earth from space, during their trip or when they are aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
Recently, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer also published some photos that look like beautiful paintings.
Photos by Matthias Maurer
Maurer, who is aboard the ISS currently, often shares intriguing pictures of Earth from space.
He also shares his experiences at ISS as recently, he had tested a piece of equipment to analyse the impacts of microgravity on hearing while in space.
This time, Maurer has shared images of the beautiful Arabian Peninsula. While posting the images on Instagram, he wrote: "Seen from above, our Earth looks like a true work of art. I took these colourful pictures of the Arabian Peninsula, but I also wonder what these shapes and lines in the desert are."
Maurer at ISS
Matthias Maurer is a German astronaut and he joined the ESA in July of 2015.
Currently, he is on his maiden mission for ISS known as "Cosmic Kiss".
Arabian Peninsula
The Arabian Peninsula (Arabia) is a peninsula of Western Asia, situated northeast of Africa on the Arabian Plate. The Arabian Peninsula is the largest peninsula in the world.
The Arabian Peninsula includes Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Yemen. Some southern portions of Iraq and Jordan are also included.