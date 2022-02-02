Earth from space or a beautiful painting? These pictures will mesmerise you

Here are some beautiful images. But can you guess what are these? Looks like artwork though...

Mesmerising photo of Earth

Astronauts often share mesmerising photos of planet Earth from space, during their trip or when they are aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Recently, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer also published some photos that look like beautiful paintings.

(Photograph:Instagram)