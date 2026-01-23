/Eagerly waiting for The Remarried Empress? 7 K-dramas of Lee Se Young to binge-watch

Lee Se Young has been part of several renowned shows including What Comes After Love. Read more to know about her other shows she has been part of.
South Korean actress Lee Se Young made her debut in the showbiz industry as a child actress in 1997. She is best known for her roles in When I Turned Nine, Lovely Rivals, The Crowned Clown, The Red Sleeve, and The Story of Park Marriage's Contract. As show The Remarried Empress is set to release this year, here are few of the k-dramas featuring her you can binge-watch.
The show tells the story of when a famous singer travels forward in time; he learns that he went missing in the year 1994. While investigating his disappearance, he bonds with a music student, who, unbeknownst to him, is his son.
The thriller drama follows the story of a high school student, who suddenly gains supernatural powers that allow him to read people's memories with just one touch. When he reveals his gift, he becomes a detective that solves crime.
The time-travel romance drama follows the story of Park Yeon Woo, whose husband dies after suffering from a heart disease in the 19th century. However, her fate brings a twist when she meets her husband in modern-day Seoul. How the romance blossoms between the duo forms the main crux of the show.
Doctor John follows the story of a gifted anesthesiologist who cannot feel pain and stands up for his morals and ethics while he works with all kinds of patients and deals with many medical issues.
The Crowned Clown follows the story of King Yi Heon, whose life is in danger when palace politics gets out of control in Joseon. To save him, the palace orders Ha-seon, a clown who looks exactly like the king, to take his place temporarily.
Based on the novel Things that Come After Love by Gong Ji-young and Hitonari Tsuji, the show depicts the love story beyond national boundaries, which involves a South Korean woman and a Japanese man.
Yi San, a righteous prince, plans to change the laws of his kingdom once he seizes the throne from his cruel grandfather. He falls for Deok-Im, a wise court lady, and pursues her as his concubine.
The Remarried Empress is an upcoming South Korean romantic comedy show written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Choong-yeol and directed by Jo Soo-won. Based on the Naver webtoon of the same name, it stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, and Lee Jong-suk. It depicts the story of Empress Navier, who is divorced by Emperor Sovieshu and remarries Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom. The series is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in the second half of 2026.