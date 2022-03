Dwayne Bravo (170) | Photo - IPL |

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo picked up a three-wicket haul against KKR on Sunday to equal Malinga's tally with his 170th scalp in the IPL. Bravo has 170 wickets to his name in 151 IPL matches at an average of 24.01 and economy of 8.34. He is just one wicket away from becoming IPL's leading wicket-taker of all time as Malinga has already retired.



(Photograph:Others)