/$585 million Dutch ship faces major security scare because of a $5 postcard

The incident happened when the HNLMS Evertsen received a postcard that contained a hidden Bluetooth tracker and passed all security without any issues. The Register reported that there was a streamlined process for friends and families of those on board to reach out to them. The Dutch Ministry of Defence posted all the instructions online, but did not take into account how this could turn into a dangerous security situation. But the ramifications were revealed when someone managed to misuse them to track the vessel.