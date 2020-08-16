'Dumb nepo kids' to 'B-grade' actress: 7 absurd comments by Kangana Ranaut on celebs that will crack you up

Kareena Kapoor Khan 'dumb nepo kids'

Kangana Ranaut slammed Kareena Kapoor Khan for her point of view on the nepotism debate. In an interview, Kareena had shared her view about the same and said that she could not have survived in the film industry for more than two decades based on nepotism alone. She said that she also had her share of struggle, which may not sound interesting to many.

In a series of tweets, Kangana's team has lashed out at Kareena. and issued a warning "Warning to all dumb nepo kids, don’t try and derail the topic, we don’t have any problem with your privileges, our problem is the way you treat us, Sushant has been murdered by your bullying and ganging up, he complained about film industry suffocating him and wanted to quit he also cried that you all called him a rapist and never gave him credit for his work, lets talk about these things how many films or dresses you have is not the topic of discussion right now, address these issues please."

(Photograph:Twitter)