Dubai is scheduled to reset starting from April, when schools will return to in-person classes, and residency rules will tighten as temporary permit extensions expire. Banks are officially phasing out SMS OTPs. Check more details inside to know what the emirate is coming up with.
As part of ongoing policy adjustments, Dubai is set to experience multiple significant changes in April 2026, which will affect banking services, education, travel and residency rules, an official of the emirate confirmed. Earlier, Dubai had also introduced a significant new legal framework, which is designed to regulate the handling of administrative mistakes and make government oversight much stronger across the emirate. These development folded amid the ongoing tensions in the region.
Several international airlines had halted flights to Dubai International Airport due to regional disruptions, but some are now planning to restart services in April. Air France is expected to resume flights from April 2, while Turkish Airlines plans to restart operations after suspending them until the end of March. These schedules may change, and passengers are advised to stay updated with their airlines, according to a report in NDTV.
Banks in the United Arab Emirates are in the final stage of phasing out one-time passwords sent via email and SMS for high-value transactions. The shift, which began in July 2025 following a directive from the Central Bank of the UAE, is now nearing full implementation. Customers will instead verify transactions through their bank's mobile apps, offering a higher level of security. OTPs have long been used for online purchases and digital payments, including shopping and QR-based transactions.
The temporary rules for residents with expired permits to return to the UAE without a new entry permit are going to expire on March 31, 2026. The standard residency rules will be implemented again from April 1 with valid documentation for entry into the country. The new rules will mark an effort to strengthen security systems, restore normal processes in travel and education, along with streamlining residency procedures. Meanwhile, residents and travellers are directed to stay updated and prepare for these phase out.
Students in Dubai, across public and private schools as well as universities, have been attending classes online since March 23 for a period of at least two weeks. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority has announced that remote learning will continue until April 3, after which in-person classes are set to resume. Officials will keep monitoring the situation on a weekly basis.