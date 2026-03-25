The temporary rules for residents with expired permits to return to the UAE without a new entry permit are going to expire on March 31, 2026. The standard residency rules will be implemented again from April 1 with valid documentation for entry into the country. The new rules will mark an effort to strengthen security systems, restore normal processes in travel and education, along with streamlining residency procedures. Meanwhile, residents and travellers are directed to stay updated and prepare for these phase out.