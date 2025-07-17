/Dubai to launch world’s tallest hotel: Everything you need to know

Dubai new Ciel Tower will be the world’s tallest hotel at 365 metres with around 82 floors, as per the reports. With the capacity of around 1,000 rooms, and stunning views of the Gulf. The tower is set to boost tourism and change luxury stays in Dubai Marina.
Dubai is set to unveil Ciel Tower, which would be the world’s tallest hotel. It will be 365 metres with 82 floors, it will surpass the Gevora Hotel’s 356-metre record. It is situated in Marina. This skyscraper by The First Group will house which consist of 1,042 rooms, including 150 suites. Its glass design offers 360-degree views of the Palm Jumeirah and Arabian Gulf, which is redefining luxury hospitality.
Ciel Tower is located in Dubai Marina, which is known as the heart of Dubai, near Marina Walk, JBR Beach, and Dubai Marina Mall. Its prime spot, close to the Cayan Tower, it ensures easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road and the Dubai Metro. This part of Dubai is famous for its skyscrapers and bustling tourism.
It is designed by NORR Group, and it features a sleek glass façade with a tapering silhouette inspired by the sea and desert. Its entire structure includes 12 atrium gardens and a 300-metre-tall atrium. Its engineering tackles coastal winds using concrete and radial buttresses, ensuring stability. The tower’s unique shape maximizes views of Dubai’s skyline, including the Burj Khalifa.
As per reports, Ciel Tower will offer 10 dining options, including Tattu Dubai on the 74th floor. Guests can enjoy the world’s highest infinity pool at 1,004 feet on the 76th floor, a sky restaurant at 1,158 feet, and an observation deck on the 81st floor. A luxury spa, fitness centre, and club lounge complete the experience, which promises the unmatched views of the Arabian Gulf.
Its construction began in 2016, is almost complete. The building is topped out, with the lobby 65 per cent finished and guest room furniture 45 per cent installed. It is managed by China Railway 18th Bureau Group; the project overcame challenges like a small triangular plot and existing pile foundations. As per reports, the hotel is set to open in late 2025, ready to welcome guests.
It is expected it will attract global visitors, which will boost Dubai tourism industry. Capacity of over 1,000 rooms, it will create thousands of jobs in hospitality and retail. It also joins a network of unique hotels, enhancing Dubai’s reputation as a luxury travel hub.
Ciel Tower is more than a hotel; it’s a symbol of Dubai’s ambition. After its inauguration, it will be the title of the world’s tallest hotel. With its innovative design and prime location, it sets a new standard for hospitality.