/Dubai to launch world’s tallest hotel: Everything you need to know

Dubai is set to unveil Ciel Tower, which would be the world’s tallest hotel. It will be 365 metres with 82 floors, it will surpass the Gevora Hotel’s 356-metre record. It is situated in Marina. This skyscraper by The First Group will house which consist of 1,042 rooms, including 150 suites. Its glass design offers 360-degree views of the Palm Jumeirah and Arabian Gulf, which is redefining luxury hospitality.