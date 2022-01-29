Drones and projection mapping show: Here are a few stunning images from India's Beating Retreat ceremony

Audience use their mobile phones to click pictures as images are projected on the walls of South and North Block at Raisina hill during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony in India.
The Beating Retreat ceremony is a centuries-old military tradition when troops disengage from the battle at sunset.
(Photograph:AFP)
New activities introduced
The event was held at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Saturday. This year, several new activities were introduced in the ceremony, like drone show and projection mapping.
(Photograph:AFP)
Indian army, Navy and Air force perform
In the above age marching bands from the Indian army, Navy and Air force can be seen performing. This year new tunes were added to the ceremony, including 'Kerala', 'Hind ki sena' and 'Ae mere watan Ke logon'.
'Sare jahan se achcha' replaced Mahatma Gandhi's favourite christian hymn Abide with me.
(Photograph:AFP)
Drone show
Drones with lights were seen flying over the Presidential palace. The novel drone was a 10-minute show.
It included around 1,000 drones. This show comes as a ‘Make in India” initiative by a startup ‘Botlab Dynamics.
(Photograph:AFP)
Projection mapping show
A projection mapping was also one of the highlights of the show.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh, while speaking to news agency said that India will become the fourth country in the world after the UK, Russia and China to light up 1,000 drones in the sky during.
(Photograph:AFP)
Last ceremony of the Republic day
The Beating Retreat ceremony also marks the last ceremony of the Republic day celebrations.
The celebrations started on January 23 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.
(Photograph:AFP)
Several important personalities present
Several important personalities were present at the event including President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Force chief Air Marshal V R Chaudhari.