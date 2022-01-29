Drones and projection mapping show: Here are a few stunning images from India's Beating Retreat ceremony

The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the last ceremony of the Republic day celebrations. Here are a few stunning images from the event

Images projected on walls

Audience use their mobile phones to click pictures as images are projected on the walls of South and North Block at Raisina hill during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony in India.

The Beating Retreat ceremony is a centuries-old military tradition when troops disengage from the battle at sunset.

(Photograph:AFP)