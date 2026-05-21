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Drone ports and 4-inch glass: Trump defends controversial White House ‘fortress’ ballroom

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: May 21, 2026, 02:00 IST | Updated: May 21, 2026, 02:00 IST

Donald Trump has unveiled his plans for a massive ballroom at the White House. The structure, constructed on the ruins of the original building, is one of many to be renovated by the US President, including a bathroom. 

Ballroom with a military roof
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(Photograph: Photograph: AFP)

Ballroom with a military roof

US President Donald Trump gave reporters a fresh look at the construction of the new White House ballroom. He touted it as a hardened security structure that extends six stories underground, designed to support presidential operations and large gatherings. The building is to be made of four-inch-thick glass, including a military hospital and research facilities. The roof is made of “impenetrable" steel and would serve as a “drone port” with drones and military positioning capacity.

2025 Demolition
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(Photograph: Photograph: AFP)

2025 Demolition

The ballroom is part of a new east wing of the White House, which also plans to include an office for the First Lady and a private movie theatre. The original East Wing was torn down in late 2025, 123 years old at the time of demolition.

Strong backlash
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(Photograph: Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Strong backlash

The demolition drew intense criticism and even prompted legal action from historic preservationists. The Wing, traditionally considered the base of the First Lady, being renovated to make space for a massive ballroom, is looked at as an undermining of the First Lady’s role. The funding for the project, although confirmed to be “private” by Trump, has also raised eyebrows.

Original East Wing
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(Photograph: Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Original East Wing

The original structure was a two-storey classical building, attached to the Executive Residence via a covered hallway and colonnade. Since the time of Eleanor Roosevelt and Rosalynn Carter, it has served as the dedicated workspace and executive base for the First Lady and her staff.

New golden toilet
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(Photograph: Photograph: AFP)

New golden toilet

The ballroom is part of Trump’s extensive changes to the White House. Trump renovated the White House bathroom attached to the Lincoln Bedroom in 2025. The 1940s “art deco” green tiled bathroom was remodelled with black and white marble. The new bathroom features a chandelier, gold fixtures and accents. It drew criticism for being a “vanity project” and was even mocked with a golden toilet statue titled “a throne fit for a king”.

The Midas touch
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(Photograph: Photograph: AFP)

The Midas touch

The president's gold obsession isn’t limited to his White House bathrooms alone. The Oval Office and the Cabinet Room were redecorated extensively with 24-karat gold embellishments. The walls, table mouldings, and the fireplace also feature gold accents. Some decorative items were brought in from his private resort, Mar-a-Lago.

Garden to concrete
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(Photograph: Photograph: AFP)

Garden to concrete

Trump made his mark on the 100-year-old White House Rose Garden as well, replacing the lush green central lawn with stone tiles. The reasoning given for this change was that the grass would be wet, difficult for guests to walk through, especially “women with high heels”. The new space, featuring yellow-and-white-striped umbrellas, closely resembles the patio at Mar-a-Lago.

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