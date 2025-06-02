/ Dreamy auroras! Northern lights dazzle the U.S and global space amid ongoing solar storm - In pics

Published: Jun 02, 2025, 14:44 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 14:55 IST
As a severe G4 geomagnetic storm hits the Earth, Northern lights, aka aurora, lit up the skies across US states such as California, Wyoming and others. Scroll to check the dazzling pictures.
(Photograph:X)
Mystic Lights of the Poles
The sky across various parts of the US and around the world has been illuminated with vibrant auroras, also known as the northern or southern lights. These bright auroras are the result of an ongoing solar storm and have filled the night skies, creating a delightful spectacle for aurora chasers. We’ve compiled a few dreamy photos of the aurora captured across the U.S. and the world. Take a look:
(Photograph:X/passion_4truth)
Green aurora borealis
An X user named passion_4truth shared two photos capturing the green Aurora Borealis in Whitefish, Montana.
(Photograph:X/ Vincent Ledvina)
Pink heu!
A high-speed solar storm impacted the Earth's magnetic field, resulting in colourful skies across several states in the US and around the world. One photo was shared by an X user named Vincent Ledvina, showing a striking pink sky from the southern hemisphere.
(Photograph:X/Brendon)
Stunning shots of the aurora
The stunning shots of the aurora from the North side of Cheyenne, Wyoming, were captured by X user Brendon. Sharing the picture of pink sky, Brendon wrote,'Ok, so that was a show."
(Photograph:X/Tyler Leavitt owner tslclick.com)
Shades of pink and blue
In images shared by X user Tyler Leavitt owner tslclick.com, the sky in Los Angeles was painted in shades of pink and blue.