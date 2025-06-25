/Dreadful remains of 12-day war exist even as fragile ceasefire holds: Images of celebrations, and what happening in the aftermath

The Iran-Israel war has ended. The 12-day war, as termed by US President Donald Trump, came to an end after Qatar and the US administration mediated. Here's what happened in its aftermath
Iranians celebrated on the streets of Tehran as a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel continued after initial faltering. Even as there was calm on Wednesday in Tehran and Tel Aviv with no sirens on, the remains of the war existed
A fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel appeared to hold after initially faltering, and U.S. President Donald Trump expressed frustration with both sides, by uttering the F-word and stating that they do not know what they are doing.
All sides claimed victory as the war - termed as 12-day war - ended after Trump announced a ceasefire. The ceasefire between Israel and Iran was mediated by Qatar and the Trump administration. Iranians were seen celebrating on the street as the ceasefire came into effect
Amid claims and counterclaims, the fact that exists is that both sides fired missiles at each other, destroying several infrastructures - the remains of which are clearly visible
Both Israel and Iran have warned each other against the violation of the ceasefire, even as neither have not violated it after initial bombardment of missiles.
Meanwhile, Iran's parliament voted to suspend the country’s cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
US President Donald Trump has defended the American strikes on Iran and said that it was the most successful military strikes in the world. Meanwhile, he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize again for Iran Israel ceasefire.