/Dreadful remains of 12-day war exist even as fragile ceasefire holds: Images of celebrations, and what happening in the aftermath

Dreadful remains of 12-day war exist even as fragile ceasefire holds: Images of celebrations, and what's happening in the aftermath

Navashree Nandini
Published: Jun 25, 2025, 14:22 IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 14:29 IST

The Iran-Israel war has ended. The 12-day war, as termed by US President Donald Trump, came to an end after Qatar and the US administration mediated. Here's what happened in its aftermath 

Images of celebrations from Iran after war with Israel
Images of celebrations from Iran after war with Israel

Iranians celebrated on the streets of Tehran as a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel continued after initial faltering. Even as there was calm on Wednesday in Tehran and Tel Aviv with no sirens on, the remains of the war existed

A fragile ceasefire holds
(Photograph:AFP)

A fragile ceasefire holds

A fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel appeared to hold after initially faltering, and U.S. President Donald Trump expressed frustration with both sides, by uttering the F-word and stating that they do not know what they are doing.

Calm and celebrations in Tehran
(Photograph:AFP)

Calm and celebrations in Tehran

All sides claimed victory as the war - termed as 12-day war - ended after Trump announced a ceasefire. The ceasefire between Israel and Iran was mediated by Qatar and the Trump administration. Iranians were seen celebrating on the street as the ceasefire came into effect

Charred remains of the war exist - Image from Tehran
(Photograph:Reuters)

Charred remains of the war exist - Image from Tehran

Amid claims and counterclaims, the fact that exists is that both sides fired missiles at each other, destroying several infrastructures - the remains of which are clearly visible

Charred remains of the war exist - Image from Tel Aviv
(Photograph:Reuters)

Charred remains of the war exist - Image from Tel Aviv

Amid claims and counterclaims, the fact that exists is that both sides fired missiles at each other, destroying several infrastructures - the remains of which are clearly visible

War ends but warnings of violations remain
(Photograph:AFP)

War ends but warnings of violations remain

Both Israel and Iran have warned each other against the violation of the ceasefire, even as neither have not violated it after initial bombardment of missiles.

Iran's parliament voted to suspend the country’s cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
(Photograph:Reuters)

Iran's parliament voted to suspend the country’s cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Meanwhile, Iran's parliament voted to suspend the country’s cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Trump continues to defend US strike on Iran, says 'Netanyahu will tell you about impact'
(Photograph:Reuters)

Trump continues to defend US strike on Iran, says 'Netanyahu will tell you about impact'

US President Donald Trump has defended the American strikes on Iran and said that it was the most successful military strikes in the world. Meanwhile, he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize again for Iran Israel ceasefire.

