Draupadi Murmu or Yashwant Sinha, who will be the next President of India?

How India elects its President?

The election for the next President of India will be held on July 18. The counting of votes will take place on July 21 and the new president will take oath on July 25.

Notification for the presidential election will be issued on June 15 and the last day of filing a nomination will be June 29. The papers will be scrutinised on June 30. The last day to withdraw the nomination papers will be July 2.

According to Article 55 of the Constitution, the President of India is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and that of all the state assemblies including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry. It follows the system of proportional representation utilising a single transferable vote system and secret ballots.

To be eligible for the election, the person: must be a citizen of India; have completed the age of 35 years; and is qualified for election as a member of the House of the People (Article 58).

The process starts with the nomination. The Presidential candidate should get his nomination paper subscribed by at least 50 electors as proposers and at least 50 electors as seconders. The candidate is required to deposit security, which is ₹15,000. It is supposed to be made along with the nomination paper.

(Photograph:ANI)