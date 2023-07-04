Dramatic pictures show lava flowing down France's Piton de la Fournaise volcano

| Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

Piton de la Fournaise volcano on the La Reunion island, France erupted on Monday, July 3. Let us look at the dramatic images of the volcanic eruption.

Volcanic eruption

The Piton de la Fournaise volcano on the La Reunion island in France erupted on Monday, July 3. Streams of molten lava flowed down the mountain top.

(Photograph: AFP )

Mesmerising eruption captivates viewers

People look at the mesmerising volcanic eruption of the Piton de la Fournaise volcano on the La Reunion island, France on Monday, July 3. Several people flocked to the area to click breathtaking images of the eruption.

(Photograph: AFP )

Frequent volcanic eruptions

A recent study has revealed that climate change has triggered a string of volcanic eruptions. With the extreme weather conditions that have gripped different parts of the world, volcanic eruptions are also becoming more frequent.

(Photograph: AFP )

Factors that add to volcanic eruptions

Rising sea levels, melting glaciers, depletion of aquifers, and erosion of mountains are all factors that contribute towards increasing the chances of a volcanic eruption.

(Photograph: AFP )

Geo-engineering solutions to 'cool' Earth

With extreme weather conditions that have contributed to wildfires, heatwaves and volcanic eruptions across different countries of the world, there lies a dire need to find a solution to 'cool' the Earth's surface. Geo-engineering is one such solution that experts believe could held 'cool off' the Earth's surface.

(Photograph: AFP )