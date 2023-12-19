Dramatic images of a volcanic eruption in Iceland emerge, as lava escapes fishing town of Grindavik

Written By: Prisha Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 07:46 PM IST

A volcanic eruption took place in southwest Iceland late on Monday (Nov 18) as lava spewed across a wide area. This happened weeks after intense earthquake activity hit the country, said the country's Meteorological Office. Nearly 4,000 inhabitants from the fishing town of Grindavik were evacuated by the authorities after they feared a significant eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula.



Lava flows away from Grindavik

As per the officials, the lava spewing from Iceland's large volcanic eruption has been flowing away from the area's only town on Tuesday (Dec 19). The eruption of lava has offered hope that lives and homes will be spared even though seismic activity may last months.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Flight to remain unaffected

The government said that the flights would not be affected as they quashed the international travel concerns which lingered after the eruption. After the volcano erupted on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland late on Monday, it spewed lava and smoke which rose more than 100 metres (330 feet) into the air.

(Photograph: Reuters )

No threat to life

In a statement, the Icelandic government said, "The eruption does not present a threat to life. There are no disruptions to flights to and from Iceland and international flight corridors remain open."



(Photograph: Reuters )

Bright yellow, orange and red lava spew into sky

In the footage, bright yellow, orange and red lava were seen in contrast against the sky. The volcanic eruption resulted in the opening of a 4 km (2.5 mile) fissure. Iceland's Meteorological Office said that the crack's southernmost point was still 3 km away from Grindavik. "The eruption is taking place north of the watershed, so lava does not flow towards Grindavik," said geologist Bjorn Oddson, while speaking to public broadcaster RUV.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Blue Lagoon remains largely closed

Iceland, which is located between the Eurasian and the North American tectonic plates - is a seismic and volcanic hot spot since both the plates keep moving in opposite directions. The eruption has been taking place nearly 30 km from Reykjavik. Keflavik International Airport in closer to the site but remains open. The Blue Lagoon, which is a geothermal spa where tourists throng in good numbers, has been kept closed since they detected the seismic activity.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Lava flow decreases

There has been a decrease in the flow of lava from 200-250 cubic meters per second in the first two hours of the volcanic eruption to nearly a quarter of that by Tuesday morning. Halldor Geirson, an associate professor at the Institute of Earth Sciences at the University, said that most of the lava has been moving into an area which has little infrastructure. "There is still a threat to Grindavik, for sure. Now the lava is flowing mostly to the north, but it depends on the topography and where the openings are," he added.

(Photograph: Reuters )