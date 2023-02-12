Dramatic images emerge from Israel protests as people chant 'democracy', beat drums

Thousands of people took to the streets in Israel on Saturday as protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government's judicial reform plans entered its fifth week amid critics stating that the changes threaten democratic checks on ministers by the judicial courts.

The government has claimed that the plans are needed to curb the judges' overreach, drawing fierce opposition from various sections of society including lawyers, and raising concerns amid business tycoons, as the deep political divisions already present in Israel's society further widened.

In the coastal city, protesters were seen chanting “democracy" and beating drums as many people amid the crowd waved Israeli flags, and some even carried Palestinian banners and rainbow LGBTQ flags. "We're not going to give up," protesters shouted.

The protesters claimed that if the government successfully implemented its plan of judicial reform, which would mean increasing the government's control on judicial appointments and limiting the powers of the Supreme Court to overturn the decision of the government or Knesset laws, it would undermine the democracy of Israel.

"We (are) ...here in order to demonstrate against the government of Israel under Netanyahu, which in our belief is against democracy and are going to do anything they can in order to take out democracy of Israel," said a protester, Illan Bendori, in Tel Aviv.

"We are ...very proud of our democracy and he wants to make Israel something else. We will not agree, we will do everything in our power to stop it," stated another protester Hadar Weis, during the protest in Tel Aviv.