Dramatic images emerge from Israel protests as people chant 'democracy', beat drums
Thousands of people took to the streets in Israel on Saturday as protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government's judicial reform plans entered its fifth week amid critics stating that the changes threaten democratic checks on ministers by the judicial courts.
Political divisions widen in Israel
The government has claimed that the plans are needed to curb the judges' overreach, drawing fierce opposition from various sections of society including lawyers, and raising concerns amid business tycoons, as the deep political divisions already present in Israel's society further widened.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Protesters shout 'democracy', beat drums
In the coastal city, protesters were seen chanting “democracy" and beating drums as many people amid the crowd waved Israeli flags, and some even carried Palestinian banners and rainbow LGBTQ flags. "We're not going to give up," protesters shouted.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Judicial reform to undermine democracy, say protesters
The protesters claimed that if the government successfully implemented its plan of judicial reform, which would mean increasing the government's control on judicial appointments and limiting the powers of the Supreme Court to overturn the decision of the government or Knesset laws, it would undermine the democracy of Israel.
(Photograph:Reuters)
'Won't let Netanyahu make Israel something else'
"We (are) ...here in order to demonstrate against the government of Israel under Netanyahu, which in our belief is against democracy and are going to do anything they can in order to take out democracy of Israel," said a protester, Illan Bendori, in Tel Aviv.
"We are ...very proud of our democracy and he wants to make Israel something else. We will not agree, we will do everything in our power to stop it," stated another protester Hadar Weis, during the protest in Tel Aviv.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Netanyahu dismisses the protests
The protests were dismissed by Netanyahu as leftist opponents' refusal to accept the results of the elections which happened last November and which produced Israel's one of the most right-wing governments in history. On Monday, demonstrators have called for additional protests and partial strikes when the proposals' first reading will take place in the parliament.