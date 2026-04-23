/Drake ice installation at Toronto creates chaos ahead of release of album 'Iceman'; Details inside

Canadian rapper Drake installed a giant ice sculpture to announce the release date of his next album, ‘Iceman’. After fans took extreme measures to break the ice sculpture, the stunt became a safety hazard, forcing firefighters to hose it down.
Drake, rapper and singer, installed a giant ice sculpture in Toronto to announce the release date of his new album ‘Iceman’. After multiple attempts by fans to reveal the date from climbing on top of it to trying to set it on fire, the city’s firefighters had to take safety measures and started hosing down the ice with warm water to melt it safely, reported Global News.
Drake took to Instagram on Monday to share images of the glacial installation captioning it “Release Date Inside. 81 BOND STREET DOWNTOWN TORONTO”. The 25-foot high ice monument weighing approximately 200 tonnes was set up in a downtown Toronto parking lot. The rapper has pulled similar stunts previously to tease the new album, covering his courtside seats at an NBA game with ice on April 13.
Fans took various interesting approaches to claw their way to the release date. Many climbed the massive structure, using pickaxes, sledgehammers and even hairdryers to chip away the ice. Police flagged the situation as large pieces of ice started falling, terming it dangerous for people on the ground as well as those climbing, reported CityNews.
Some fans also attempted to melt the ice faster by starting fires around the sculpture, using open flames and flammable liquids. A video shared on X shows a fan lighting up bags on top of the statue to warm the ice. Toronto’s Fire Chief stated that open flames in an uncontrolled environment can result “in an immediate threat to life”, reported CityNews.
The ice pyramid has also become a site for other unusual incident. In a video shared on X shows a man writing “F**k Ice” on the structure. In another clip posted show a man throwing his iPhone 17 into the partially melted sculpture, however, he is unable to retrieve it even after digging through the ice for hours.
In response to it, Toronto’s mayor, Olivia Chow, gave a statement supporting the city’s decision to melt and seal off the structure. She emphasized that “Drake is a big supporter of our city” and expressed excitement for the new album as well, reported CBC News.
Streamer Kishka, who was among the sea of fans trying to solve the mystery, retrieved a blue bag with the date inside: May 15. Drake also shared a post on Instagram revealing May 15 as the release date for his ninth studio album, Iceman, marking his first major artistic statement following his high-profile 2024 Kendrick Lamar feud.