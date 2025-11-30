LOGIN
Dr. Subhash Chandra at 75: 7 inspiring quotes from the visionary media czar

Aditya Bhatia
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Nov 30, 2025, 18:32 IST | Updated: Nov 30, 2025, 19:58 IST

Dr. Subhash Chandra, founder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. and the Essel Group, marks his 75th birthday today. Widely regarded as a visionary business leader, he has offered numerous memorable insights over the years. Here are his 7 inspiring quotes that continue to motivate millions.

Every day is a new beginning, I live in the present
1 / 7
(Photograph: X/@subhashchandra)

Every day is a new beginning, I live in the present

A reminder that success belongs to those who don’t dwell on the past but embrace new opportunities with hope and clarity.

Strength lies in facing problems, not in running away from them
2 / 7
(Photograph: X/@subhashchandra)

Strength lies in facing problems, not in running away from them

An inspiring message to turn adversity into strength instead of escaping.

I have learned a lot in bad times
3 / 7
(Photograph: X/@subhashchandra)

I have learned a lot in bad times

True wisdom comes from challenges, setbacks are hidden lessons, not endings.

The real owners of ZEE TV are the people of the country
4 / 7
(Photograph: X/@subhashchandra)

The real owners of ZEE TV are the people of the country

A tribute to the viewers whose love built one of India’s biggest entertainment brands.

I have learned in 26 years that only money cannot give you best content
5 / 7
(Photograph: X/@subhashchandra)

I have learned in 26 years that only money cannot give you best content

Creativity thrives on passion and purpose, not on budgets alone.

Be it Hindi or English, Zee was never and will never be speechless
6 / 7
(Photograph: X/@subhashchandra)

Be it Hindi or English, Zee was never and will never be speechless

A proud statement defining Zee’s fearless storytelling and cultural representation.

If you accept failure, then you can improve on it...
7 / 7
(Photograph: X/@subhashchandra)

If you accept failure, then you can improve on it...

“If you accept failure, then you can improve on it. It's funny though, because, on the flip side of the coin, I'd say that if you don't accept failure, there is no failure.”

An inspiring outlook for entrepreneurs, success is built on learning, not perfection.

