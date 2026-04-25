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'Down 34%': AI drives Nifty IT index to its lowest in 30 months as market signals India has already lost AI race

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Apr 25, 2026, 05:02 IST | Updated: Apr 25, 2026, 05:02 IST

Discover why the Nifty IT index has plunged 34% from its peak. Advanced AI like Anthropic's ‘Mythos’ is destroying the traditional headcount billing model, sparking fears that India's tech sector has lost the AI war.

The 34% Valuation Wipeout
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(Photograph: X)

The 34% Valuation Wipeout

From its peak in late 2024, the Nifty IT index has suffered a brutal 34% correction, touching a 30-month low in early 2026. Heavyweights like Infosys, TCS, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra have seen billions in market capitalization evaporate. This isn't just a cyclical macroeconomic downturn; it's a structural re-rating by a global market terrified of artificial intelligence disruption.

The 'Mythos' AI Shockwave
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(Photograph: Pexels)

The 'Mythos' AI Shockwave

The recent rollout of advanced AI models, specifically Anthropic's highly restricted ‘Mythos’ AI, acted as the match in the powder barrel for Indian equities. Designed for complex coding and cybersecurity, Mythos can scan vast blocks of legacy code, spot weaknesses, and automate testing in seconds. These are tasks that previously required hundreds of offshore Indian developers billing thousands of hours.

The Death of the 'Body Shopping' Model
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(Photograph: Pexels)

The Death of the 'Body Shopping' Model

For decades, India's IT dominance relied heavily on labor arbitrage, charging Western clients for high-volume, lower-cost human headcount. Generative AI fundamentally breaks this equation. When AI agents can autonomously write front-end code and automate QA testing, the demand for massive teams of junior developers vanishes overnight, destroying the sector's long-cycle, headcount-linked delivery model.

The 15-Year Foreign Investor Flight
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(Photograph: AFP)

The 15-Year Foreign Investor Flight

Global investors aren't waiting to see how the dust settles. Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) ownership in Indian equities plummeted to 16.9% in 2026, the lowest level in over 15 years, with the IT sector taking the hardest hits. Tens of thousands of crores in FII outflows drained the sector in early 2026 as smart money aggressively pivoted away from outsourcing firms and into US-based AI infrastructure plays.

The 15% Deflationary Spiral
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(Photograph: AFP)

The 15% Deflationary Spiral

Even if Indian IT firms successfully adopt AI, it actively hurts their top line. Global brokerages like HSBC have warned of a “deflationary phase,” predicting a 14% to 16% revenue compression across IT sub-segments. Because AI makes project delivery exponentially faster and cheaper, clients are demanding massive price cuts, crushing the traditional effort-based billing margins that built the Nifty IT index.

Consumers, Not Creators
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(Photograph: X)

Consumers, Not Creators

The underlying fear driving the sell-off is that India has been relegated to a consumer of AI, rather than a creator. While US startups and Big Tech build the foundational large language models (LLMs) and capture the massive valuations, Indian IT is largely stuck deploying and integrating third-party AI APIs, a lower-margin service layer with easily replaceable technological moats.

2008 Valuations in a 2026 World
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2008 Valuations in a 2026 World

The panic has dragged valuations back in time. Today, nearly 60% of the Nifty IT index is trading below its historical averages, with giants like Infosys and TCS hitting P/E ratios closer to the 2008 global financial crisis levels. While the industry is desperately pivoting to AI consulting and forward-deployed engineering, the market is aggressively signaling that the golden era of Indian IT outsourcing is over.

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