Don't look up! This Soviet-era spacecraft can crash anywhere on Earth this month

A Soviet spacecraft launched more than five decades ago is set for an uncontrolled re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere and the scariest part is that might fall anywhere on earth. The lander will enter the Earth's atmosphere around May 10, but it could also be a few days earlier or later. The Kosmos 482 Descent Craft, originally part of the USSR’s Venera programme to study Venus, is expected to crash around 10 May, give or take a few days.