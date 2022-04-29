Don't look down! Marvelous glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam

Made from French-produced tempered glass

The floor of the bridge is made from French-produced tempered glass, making it strong enough to support up to 450 people at a time, while giving them a spectacular view of the greenery in the gorge far below.

"When standing on the bridge, travellers will be able to admire the beauty of nature," Hoang Manh Duy, a representative of the bridge's operator said.

(Photograph:AFP)