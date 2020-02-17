Donald Trump's 'The beast' shines at Daytona 500 racing circuit

President Donald Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack on Sunday in his presidential limousine called 'The beast', drawing cheers from fans at NASCAR's most prestigious racing event.

Trump as Grand Marshal

Ramping up his nationwide re-election effort after his acquittal in the US Senate impeachment trial, Trump served as grand marshal at the annual National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing event, which takes place in the electoral swing state of Florida.

(Photograph:AFP)

"The Beast"

Trump, a former reality television star with a taste for showmanship, landed on Air Force One near the Daytona International Speedway. He was then driven in the presidential limousine known as "The Beast" directly onto the racetrack along with the rest of his motorcade.

(Photograph:AFP)

Trump's aerial banner

Trump's campaign planned to take advantage of the president's appearance by flying an aerial banner near the speedway and running a television ad during the Fox broadcast.

(Photograph:AFP)

"Gentlemen, start your engines!"

After meeting people at the speedway and delivering brief remarks, Trump kicked off the race by announcing to the drivers: "Gentlemen, start your engines!"

Engines revved, and Trump got back into the limo with his wife, Melania, for a lap around the track, with the race cars following behind. Some fans chanted "Four more years" while Trump was there.

(Photograph:AFP)

Race Postponed

Shortly after starting, the race was postponed until Monday because of rainy weather.

(Photograph:AFP)

President's before Trump to attend this event

Previous presidents who attended NASCAR events at the speedway include Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush and George W Bush.

(Photograph:AFP)