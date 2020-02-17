Donald Trump's 'The beast' shines at Daytona 500 racing circuit

President Donald Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack on Sunday in his presidential limousine called 'The beast', drawing cheers from fans at NASCAR's most prestigious racing event.
After meeting people at the speedway and delivering brief remarks, Trump kicked off the race by announcing to the drivers: "Gentlemen, start your engines!"
Engines revved, and Trump got back into the limo with his wife, Melania, for a lap around the track, with the race cars following behind. Some fans chanted "Four more years" while Trump was there.
(Photograph:AFP)