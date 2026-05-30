/Donald Trump's daughter visits Akshardham temple: Inside US first daughter Tiffany Trump's India tour | In Pics

Tiffany Trump's visit to Akshardham adds another prominent international name to the temple's growing list of high-profile visitors. Scroll down to see pictures.
US President Donald Trump's daughter, Tiffany Trump, on Friday (May 29), visited Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Delhi during a private trip to India. Accompanied by her husband, Michael Boulos and friends, she described the experience as "incredible" in a social media post.
The temple management shared pictures from the visit, calling it "a beautiful day of exploring culture and heritage." BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham said it was honoured to host Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos and their friends.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor welcomed the couple's arrival in India through a social media post, writing: "Welcome to India!" The visit comes amid growing people-to-people engagement between India and the United States.
Tiffany Trump is the fourth child of US President Donald Trump and his former wife Marla Maples. She graduated from Georgetown University Law Center in 2020 and is the younger half-sister of Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Barron Trump.
She married Michael Boulos, an American-Lebanese businessman, in November 2022. The couple has frequently travelled together for private and public engagements around the world.
After visiting New Delhi, Tiffany Trump's private itinerary reportedly includes a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra and a stop in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, one of India's most popular heritage destinations.
In April 2025, US Vice President JD Vance visited Akshardham with his wife, Usha Vance and their children at the start of his four-day India tour, making it one of the highest-profile recent visits to the temple.
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty visited Akshardham during the 2023 G20 Summit. Sunak said he was "amazed and awed" by the temple's beauty and its message of peace and harmony.