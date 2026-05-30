/Donald Trump's daughter visits Akshardham temple: Inside US first daughter Tiffany Trump's India tour | In Pics

Tiffany Trump is the fourth child of US President Donald Trump and his former wife Marla Maples. She graduated from Georgetown University Law Center in 2020 and is the younger half-sister of Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Barron Trump.

She married Michael Boulos, an American-Lebanese businessman, in November 2022. The couple has frequently travelled together for private and public engagements around the world.

After visiting New Delhi, Tiffany Trump's private itinerary reportedly includes a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra and a stop in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, one of India's most popular heritage destinations.