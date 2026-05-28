/'Donald Trump' buffalo saved from Eid sacrifice in Bangladesh: Netizens ask 'Did White House intervene'

The buffalo gained massive traction on social media after Bangladesh authorities rescued it from Eid sacrifice and moved it to a zoo, triggering a wave of emotional, humorous and political reactions online. While many praised the government’s intervention, one user wrote, “The only good news I have seen all day. Let the big fella retire.” Others joked, “‘Trump’ is now in local zoo,” while another quipped, “Bangladesh PM should be given Peace Prize for saving Trump.” Meme-makers compared the animal to Donald Trump, with one viral post saying, “The Buffalo (Trump) looks better than Donald Trump.” Some users sarcastically called it “the most powerful buffalo in Bangladesh,” while others highlighted how social media pressure and animal welfare concerns helped spare the animal.