/'Donald Trump' buffalo saved from Eid sacrifice in Bangladesh: Netizens ask 'Did White House intervene'

Bangladesh authorities rescued a rare albino buffalo nicknamed “Donald Trump” from Eid sacrifice after the animal went viral on social media. The nearly 700-kg buffalo, known for its blond hair resembling Trump, was moved to Dhaka’s national zoo
Bangladesh's albino buffalo nicknamed “Donald Trump” has been spared from Eid al-Adha sacrifice after a last-minute government intervention. The nearly 700-kg buffalo had already been sold for ritual slaughter but has been now moved to national zoo in Dhaka. The buffalo became viral because of its blond tuft of hair that is similar to US President Donald Trump. As the animal went viral on internet, large crowds reportedly gathered at a farm in Narayanganj near Dhaka to see the animal known for its unusual appearance and calm nature. WATCH here
Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed ordered that the buffalo be spared from sacrificing and the buyer be refunded. He also said that the animal should be shifted to the national zoo in Dhaka under government care. “At the last moment, the decision was taken to spare the buffalo from sacrifice due to security concerns and the unusual level of public interest,” a ministry official said.
Farm owner Ziauddin Mridha said that the nickname came from his younger brother, who noticed the buffalo’s blond fringe resembled Trump’s iconic hairstyle. The four-year-old buffalo was bought around 10 months ago. Mridha described the buffalo as unusually gentle compared to others.
Albino buffaloes are extremely rare in Bangladesh, where most water buffaloes have dark grey or black skin. The condition is caused by albinism, a genetic trait that leads to pale skin, light hair and pink noses due to lack of melanin.
The buffalo gained massive traction on social media after Bangladesh authorities rescued it from Eid sacrifice and moved it to a zoo, triggering a wave of emotional, humorous and political reactions online. While many praised the government’s intervention, one user wrote, “The only good news I have seen all day. Let the big fella retire.” Others joked, “‘Trump’ is now in local zoo,” while another quipped, “Bangladesh PM should be given Peace Prize for saving Trump.” Meme-makers compared the animal to Donald Trump, with one viral post saying, “The Buffalo (Trump) looks better than Donald Trump.” Some users sarcastically called it “the most powerful buffalo in Bangladesh,” while others highlighted how social media pressure and animal welfare concerns helped spare the animal.