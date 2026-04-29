/Adult diaper? Body fat? Trump's viral 60 Minutes photo with visible protrusion triggers wild claims

Donald Trump's 60 Minutes interview is eliciting reactions online for a noticeable bulge under his suit. Netizens seem to think that the American president is wearing an adult diaper. The video clip has once again triggered speculations about his health as people point out that Trump definitely has something huge underneath his clothes. The screenshots from the interview went viral as people started talking about the bulge. Trump's second term as president has witnessed several instances where his health became a topic of discussion.