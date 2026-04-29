/Adult diaper? Body fat? Trump's viral 60 Minutes photo with visible protrusion triggers wild claims

Published: Apr 29, 2026, 12:08 IST | Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 12:08 IST
Did Donald Trump wear an adult diaper at the 60 Minutes interview? The internet is buzzing with speculations after netizens noticed a visible bulge under his suit. Some think it is a diaper, while others say it is just his body fat.
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(Photograph: X/Steven Cheung)
Trump's photo from 60 Minutes goes viral
Donald Trump's 60 Minutes interview is eliciting reactions online for a noticeable bulge under his suit. Netizens seem to think that the American president is wearing an adult diaper. The video clip has once again triggered speculations about his health as people point out that Trump definitely has something huge underneath his clothes. The screenshots from the interview went viral as people started talking about the bulge. Trump's second term as president has witnessed several instances where his health became a topic of discussion.
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(Photograph: X)
Speculations on Trump's health
Trump maintains that he is fully fine and perfectly healthy. After the concealer and the red gnash moments, the bulge has taken over the internet. "Trump, sitting during his 60 Minutes interview, shows not only how morbidly obese he has become, but that he wears a very thick adult diaper," a post read, alongside a photo from the interview he gave after the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
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(Photograph: X/Steven Cheung)
Visible bulge under Trump's suit becomes topic of discussion
People could not help but notice something protruding under Trump's suit as he sat down for the interview. Some people think that Trump could be wearing an adult diaper. However, there has been no confirmation about it, and it remains merely an online speculation. Others stated that Trump is physically heavy and obese, and that is what is showing under his suit.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Donald Trump's physical structure, according to White House
A user said, "Trump is probably wearing some sort of diaper, and he probably weighs 270 (not 220 like they claim)." The person added that the president is physically big, hinting that what's visible is merely his body bulges. "White House doctors say Donald Trump is 6'3”, 224 lbs., and 4.8% body fat," the user added.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Some users criticised those shaming Trump
Others slammed users for shaming Trump for his age and weight. One of them suggested, "Probably some sort of equipment he is wearing for a microphone since this is an interview. Duh!" Another wrote, "We mustn't exaggerate; no one knows if it's true. Being 79 years old doesn't necessarily mean you need diapers."
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(Photograph: X)
Trump has Chronic Venous Insufficiency
Trump's health has been a topic of discussion for months now. White House Physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, has said the President is in "excellent overall health." Last year, people noticed visible swelling in his ankles and legs. It was later confirmed that he was suffering from Chronic Venous Insufficiency and stated he briefly tried compression socks but found them uncomfortable.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Trump was seen with a rash on his neck in March this year
Bruising on his hands has often been highlighted, as they have been seen time and again. He reportedly used a concealer to hide the redness. Later, the skin bruising was attributed to "frequent handshaking" and the daily 325mg aspirin regimen for cardiovascular prevention. A red rash was also seen on his neck, and he received treatment for it in 2026.