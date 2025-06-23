From Don Bradman to Karun Nair, let's have a look at the top five players with most triple centuries in Test cricket.
Brian Lara is one of the few players to score two triple centuries in Test cricket. His most famous knock was an unbeaten 400 against England in 2004, which is still the highest individual score in Test history. Earlier, in 1994 he scored 375 runs against England, making his first triple hundred in Test cricket. These incredible innings showed Lara’s skill in staying at the crease for long hours and scoring runs quickly. His two triple centuries have secured his place among the greatest batters of all time.
Sir Don Bradman is widely considered as the best batter in cricket history. He scored two triple centuries in Tests, with his top score being 334 runs against England in 1930.
Chris Gayle is famous for his powerful hitting along all formats of the game. His 317 against South Africa in 2005 was his first triple century in Test cricket and the second triple Test century was against Sri Lanka, scoring 333 runs in 2010. Gayle’s attacking style often put bowlers under pressure, and his two triple centuries show how dangerous he could be even in the longest format of the game.
Virender Sehwag was known for his fearless and aggressive batting and he was the first Indian to score a triple century in the Test match. The star India opener smashed 309 runs against Pakistan in Multan in 2004, marking his first triple century and then second one against the Proteas in Chennai in 2008, scoring 319 runs. His bold approach changed how many openers played in Test cricket as he combined fast scoring with big innings.
Karun Nair is only the second Indian player, after Sehwag, to hit a triple century in Test cricket. He scored an unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai in December 2016, marking a memorable achievement in his career.