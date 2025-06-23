Brian Lara is one of the few players to score two triple centuries in Test cricket. His most famous knock was an unbeaten 400 against England in 2004, which is still the highest individual score in Test history. Earlier, in 1994 he scored 375 runs against England, making his first triple hundred in Test cricket. These incredible innings showed Lara’s skill in staying at the crease for long hours and scoring runs quickly. His two triple centuries have secured his place among the greatest batters of all time.