'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' to 'Cuties': What to stream this September
Take a look at the digital releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.
BlacKkKlansman
Streaming on: Netflix Releasing on: September 10
Spike Lee directorial 'BlacKkKlansman' is a crime film based on the 2014 memoir Black Klansman by Ron Stallworth. The movie is set in the 1970s in Colorado Springs and follows the first African-American detective in the city's police department as he sets out to infiltrate and expose the local Ku Klux Klan chapter.
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare
Streaming on: Netflix Releasing on: September 18
'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' is an upcoming movie starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar. The film revolves around two cousins, Dolly and Kitty and about a secret shared by them.
Enola Holmes
Streaming on: Netflix Releasing on: September 23
An upcoming mystery movie 'Enola Holmes', the movie is based on the book series of the same name by Nancy Springer. The film, which centres upon the teenage sister of an already-famous Sherlock Holmes. The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin.
Cargo
Streaming on: Netflix Releasing on: September 9
Vikrant Massey starrer movie 'Cargo' is a science fiction film written and directed by Arati Kadav. The story is set on a spaceship named Pushpak 634A where a demon Prahastha, works for the Post Death Transition services with the help of a female astronaut, where dead people are recycled for rebirth.
#Alive
Streaming on: Netflix Releasing on: September 8
South Korean zombie film '#Alive' is set during a zombie apocalypse, and revolves around a gamer's struggle for survival as he is forced to stay alone at his flat and even confront the zombies trying to break in.
The Boys
Streaming on: Amazon prime Releasing on: September 4
American superhero series 'The Boys' is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The movie follows the eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities.
Utopia
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video Releasing on: September 25
'Utopia' is an upcoming American series adapted by Gillian Flynn from the 2013 British original. The movie follows the group of young adults, who meet online, get a hold of a cult underground graphic novel, which not only pins them as a target of a shadowy deep state organization, but also burdens them with the dangerous task of saving the world.
Earth To Ned
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar Releasing on: September 4
The series will be a half-hour talk show hosted by two aliens Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius who were sent toEarth to plan an invasion but instead become obsessed with popular culture. The pair of aliens will interview real-life celebrities.
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar Releasing on: September 18
'Secret Society of Second-Born Royals' is ascience fantasy superhero film. Anna Mastro directorial is based on a story by Litvak, Green, and Austin Winsberg. The film follows Sam a rebellious princess second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria.
Cuties
Streaming on: Netflix Releasing on: September 9
The French coming-of-age comedy-drama film is written and directed by Maimouna Doucoure. The drama revolves around a traditional Senegalese Muslim girl who is caught between two contrasting sides, traditional values and internet culture, while also discussing hypersexualization of pre-adolescent girls.