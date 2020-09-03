'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' to 'Cuties': What to stream this September

Utopia

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Releasing on: September 25

'Utopia' is an upcoming American series adapted by Gillian Flynn from the 2013 British original. The movie follows the group of young adults, who meet online, get a hold of a cult underground graphic novel, which not only pins them as a target of a shadowy deep state organization, but also burdens them with the dangerous task of saving the world.

