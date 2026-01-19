/Dollar slides, global markets shaken as Trump threatens tariffs on Europe over Greenland dispute

In the foreign exchange market, the knee-jerk reaction in ‌early Asia trade was to sell the euro and sterling , pushing the currencies to a seven-week low of $1.1572 ​and a one-month trough of $1.3321, respectively. As the trading day got underway, both bounced from their lows, however, with the dollar coming under pressure as investors assessed the longer-term implications of Trump's latest move on the greenback. That helped the euro reverse its losses, gaining 0.3 per cent to trade ‍at $1.1634, while the British pound similarly recovered 0.16 per cent to $1.3397. European equity markets remained relatively resilient, with indices such as Germany’s DAX and the UK’s FTSE near record highs ahead of the tariff measures.

