/Does the US have the technology to hack Iran’s air defence sensors and radars?

The US military likely possesses the technology to hack Iranian air defences. Advanced programmes like 'Suter' and the EA-18G’s Next Generation Jammer. The US can potentially disable or deceive Iran’s sensors without firing a missile.
In June 2019, US Cyber Command reportedly conducted a secret operation that successfully wiped the databases of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) used to plot tanker attacks, proving US code can penetrate Iranian military networks.
Developed by the US Air Force, ‘Suter’ is a specialised airborne network attack system. Unlike traditional jamming which just creates noise, Suter is designed to hack into enemy radar networks, allowing US operators to see what the enemy sees and potentially take over system administrator privileges.
The US Navy’s EA-18G Growlers are upgrading to the AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer. This system uses AESA technology to not just block signals, but to transmit specific ‘waveforms’ that can insert malicious data into enemy radar receivers, effectively hacking them via radio waves.
The F-35 Lightning II is often described as a flying computer with its AN/ASQ-239 Barracuda suite. Defence analysts suggest this system can identify the specific electronic ‘fingerprint’ of an Iranian radar and fire targeted data packets to confuse or disable its processing unit.
US technology utilises Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) to record incoming radar signals and retransmit them with slight delays. This tricks the Iranian operator’s screen into showing dozens of false targets (‘ghosts’), masking the real location of the US strike force.
Iran’s military networks are ‘air-gapped’ (not connected to the internet) to prevent hacking. However, US advanced electronic warfare aircraft can bridge this gap by flying close enough to inject code directly into the radar’s receiver dish, bypassing the need for an internet connection.
The ultimate goal of US doctrine is ‘non-kinetic’ neutralisation. By using these advanced cyber-electronic tools, the US aims to turn Iran’s billion-dollar air defence batteries into useless metal statues, disabling them electronically before a kinetic war even begins.